Reds Opening Day: How to watch Findlay Market Parade, what to know ahead of game time

CINCINNATI — It's a day Cincinnati Reds fans thought might never arrive: Opening Day 2022 at Great American Ball Park is finally here — and so is the parade! Thousands of fans are expected to flood the Banks Tuesday ahead of the team's home opener against the Cleveland Guardians at 4:10 p.m.

The fun starts with the annual Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party at 11 a.m. on Joe Nuxhall Way, Freedom Way and Walnut Street. Fans can listen to live music, grab some food and drinks and enjoy the opening day atmosphere before the parade starts at noon.

Tuesday marks the first Findlay Market Opening Day Parade in three years after the pandemic threw a wrench in opening day plans in 2020 and 2021. This year's parade will go back to its standard route, starting at Findlay Market on Race Street. It will go down Race until it reaches 5th, turning east and continuing until it hits the Taft Theater.

Route via Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

Hall of Famer Barry Larkin will serve as the parade's grand marshal. More than 130 organizations plan to participate, including Kroger, Graeters, Chick-fil-A and the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Program.

Marty Brennaman, the longtime voice of the Cincinnati Reds, will make an appearance with the Kid Glove Program. Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz and other Bengals greats will be featured, as well as local Olympians like Nick Goepper, Mary Wineburg and George Wilson. Check out the full list here.

If you're not going to the parade, don't worry! WCPO will air the parade from noon to 2 p.m.

Fans heading to GABP will want to make sure they're in their seats for the pre-game festivities. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch to head coach Zac Taylor, while the Ja'Marr Chase — the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — will present the NL Rookie of the Year Award to Reds second baseman Jonathan India.

According to the team's website, tickets are sold out through the Reds. However, tickets are available on StubHub.

While a fire sale in the offseason concerned fans, the Reds split its four-game series with the reigning World Series champs. Team President Phil Castellini called for fans to trust the front office, saying he believes the team will be entertaining this season.

"I think if you watched any spring training games, this is a good, entertaining team and I think you'll see that play out on Opening Day and throughout the season," Castellini said. "So have a little bit of faith in what we're doing with your Cincinnati Reds."

This is only the second time in team history the Reds started their season on the road. The last time that happened? 1990, the last time the Reds won the World Series.

