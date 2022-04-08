'What do you think about me getting a diamond tooth?': Joey Votto shines while miked up for Reds-Braves opening day game

ATLANTA — Known for being quiet and consistent, Reds star Joey Votto has been bursting out of his shell lately. First, the 2010 NL MVP created an Instagram account. Then he started posting TikTok videos. On opening day, Votto showed even more of his personality — this time during an in-game interview.

Votto was miked up during the Reds-Braves game, giving the ESPN crew some play-by-play while talking golf and questioning whether he should get a gold or diamond tooth.

"Hey Ozzie, what do you think about me getting a diamond tooth?" Votto asked Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies while they stood on first base.

"Go for it," the World Series champ responded.

When Albies got to first, Votto also asked him to say hi to everyone at home.

Joey letting Ozzie say hi while he's mic'd up 😂 pic.twitter.com/bfSzKAnEJt — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2022

In addition to the fun moments, Votto gave a glimpse into his thought process on the diamond. He explained what he focuses on while up two runs on the road and how his bat helps him excel. ESPN's Karl Ravech also asked him how he felt about the possibility of going up against no shifts next season.

"If I'm hitting the ball hard, hitting the ball through the gap and over the fence and if I'm difficult to defend, that just ends up being doubly good if the shift goes away for me, Bryce Harper, Matt Olson type of guy," Votto said.

While fans might be entering the season stressed about the team's chances following a fire sale, Votto doesn't appear to carry any of that weight.

"I'm having a good time," Votto said. "I love my teammates, I love wearing this uniform and I love playing ball."

He's already a fan favorite, but Votto's antics this season are only making him more beloved.

