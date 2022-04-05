Joe Burrow to throw first pitch, Ja'Marr Chase to present NL ROY at Reds home opener

CINCINNATI — The AFC champs are celebrating opening day at Great American Ball Park April 12 as Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are scheduled to participate in pregame festivities.

Burrow will throw the first pitch to Taylor while Chase, the NFL Rookie of the Year, will present the NL Rookie of the Year Award to Reds second baseman Jonathan India.

The Reds kick off a two-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at 4:10 p.m. The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled for noon, with Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin serving as grand marshal. Bengals legends, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz, will be celebrated during the parade.

According to the team's website, tickets are sold out through the Reds. However, tickets are available on StubHub. Fans could still buy tickets from the team as late as April 1, something Reds President Phil Castellini said was unusual so close to game day.

"Because of the date change, a lot of people who had the plans for (the) game couldn't make it," Castellini said. "We still have opening day tickets available, which I don't think I've ever been able to say at this podium at this time of year."

While Castellini said the lockout had a lot to do with ticket availability, some fans said they were not buying tickets following a fire sale that saw Sonny Gray, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and more shipped off for prospects. Castellini acknowledged the moves, saying the team traded assets "to get more assets to feed (our) pipeline." He called for fans to trust the front office.

"I think if you watched any spring training games, this is a good, entertaining team and I think you'll see that play out on Opening Day and throughout the season," Castellini said. "So have a little bit of faith in what we're doing with your Cincinnati Reds."

