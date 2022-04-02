Bengals and Reds legends, Olympians listed in Findlay Market Opening Day Parade lineup

CINCINNATI — Findlay Market Opening Day Parade announced the lineup of organizations taking part in this year's event, the first since 2019.

Marty Brennaman, the longtime voice of the Cincinnati Reds, will make an appearance with the Kid Glove Program. Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz and other Bengals greats will also be featured.

Findlay Market said Wednesday it is planning to pay tribute to local Olympians. Medalists Nick Goepper, Joe Hudepohl, David Payne, Mary Wineburg and George Wilson will be celebrated.

Outside of sports, Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Program is listed on the lineup. Mayor Aftab Pureval and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will also participate.

Barry Larkin will serve as the parade's grand marshal. The Hall of Famer joined the FOX Sports Ohio broadcast team at the start of the 2021 season. He spent his entire 19-year big league career with the Reds and was a key player on the 1990 Reds team that won the World Series.

This year's parade will start at noon April 12, the date of the Reds' home opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

The parade lineup can be found below:

Rozzi's Famous Fireworks S. of Liberty

Cincinnati Police Department / Honor Guard

Cincinnati Fire Dept

338th United States Army Reserve Command Band

US Coast Guard Auxiliary

Holthaus Lackner Signs

Hamilton County Sheriff

Grand Marshall- Barry Larkin

Kid Glove Program with Marty Brennaman

Cincinnati Reds Players

Bally Sports Ohio

Cincinnati Reds

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Local 12 WKRC-TV

Mayor Aftab Pureval & Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney

Victoria Parks, Cincinnati Council President Pro Tem

FOX19NOW

Hamilton County Commissioners

Oak Hills High School Highlander Marching Band (Bridgetown North, OH)

iHeartMedia (700WLW/WEBN/KISS107/ESPN1530)

Cincinnati Reds Community Fund

Jake Sweeney - West Side Little Leagues 12-year-old All-Star team

Taft High School Baseball Team / Band

Rosie Reds Inc

Bengals Tribute sponsored by Smoothie King

Cinfed Credit Union

WCPO 9 News

Cranley/Fedor for Ohio

East Central Dance Team (St. Leon, IN)

Findlay Market Float

Fab Ferments

Gibb's Cheese and Sausage

East Central Trojan Band & Guard (St. Leon, IN)

Chick-fil-A

Fraternal Order of Eagles Cheviot 2197

Findlay Market Tribute to Cincinnati Olympians

WLWT Channel 5

Flying Pig Marathon

West Clermont Marching Bands (Amelia, OH)

HGC Construction

Miss Ohio USA - Nicole Wess

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum

Opening Day Gang

Wiedemann's

Mount St. Joseph University Band (Cincinnati, OH)

Northern Row Brewery & Distillery

Luken's — Michael, Kevin and Neil

Smitherman for Commissioner

Decal Impressions

Heidelberg Distributing

Cincinnati Sister City - Kharkiv, Ukraine

World Peace Bell

Ro-Da-O Farm, LLC

South Dearborn High School Marching Band (Aurora, IN)

Grippo Potato Chip Company

Joe Nuxhall Foundation

Shawsay Farm

Tyson / Kahn's

Red Hot Dancing Queens

Clermont Northeastern Marching Rockets (Batavia, OH)

Sibcy Cline

King Records

Radio One Cincinnati

Classic Coachman Farm

OHIO811/SWO Damage Prevention Council

Priority towing

Lebanon High School Marching Band (Lebanon, OH)

Cincinnati Vintage Base Ball Club

Brewing Heritage Trail

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing

Cincinnati Air Conditioning Co

Thomas More University Marching Band (Crestview Hills, KY)

Cincinnati Bell - altafiber

Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club

Kroger

KeyBank

Taylor High School Marching Band (Cleves, OH)

Xavier University

Bobcat Enterprises

Jac Cen Del Band (Osgood, IN)

Eagle Savings Bank

Freking Myers & Reul

Cincinnati Beard Barons

Graeters

Cincinnati Scots Highland Dancers

Hoeting Realtors

Signarama

Crosby Elementary Popcycles Unicycle Club (Harrison, OH)

Champion Grille

Chris Hoffman Realtor at Remax

ColdIron Event Rentals

Edward Lee McClain High School (Greenfield, OH)

Green Township Professional Fire Fighters

Cincinnati 911 Steel

Cincinnati Fire Museum

Batavia High School Marching band (Batavia, OH)

Cincinnati Public Library

Sugar Pills All-Girl Ukulele Band

Friends of the Taft Legacy

Glier's Meats

Simmons College of Kentucky (Louisville, KY)

Twin Towers Senior Living

Dance Flash Fusion

Hamilton Co Police Assoc / The Shield

Pendleton County High School Navy Junior ROTC (Falmouth, KY)

USS Cincinnati Submarine

USS Cincinnati Commissioning Foundation

Bellevue Marching Band (Bellevue, KY)

The Light 93.7- WFCJ

Who Dey Chick's

Cincinnati Circus

WAIF 88.3 FM

Purcell Marian High School Drumline (Cincinnati, OH)

St. Veronica Catholic School (Cincinnati, OH)

Knights of Columbus Assembly 246

Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Badin Rocks - Stephen T Badin High School Band

Greater Cincinnati Water Works

VFW Post 10380

Judge Robert Winkler and Judge Ralph Winkle

Black Ice Arts Academy

Steelcase

Cincinnati State Tech & Comm College

Aiken High School Band (Cincinnati, OH)

Junk King

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Tom Deutsch & The Deutsch Team

Pedalwagon

FC Cincinnati

Yellow Ribbon Support Center

Dragonfly Foundation

Christ Hospital Health Network

Cincinnati Public Radio WGUC 91.7

Shriners

Newport Aquarium

CinCity Shakers

Peterbilt of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Transit Historical Association

Rumpke Waste & Recycling

