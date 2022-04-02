Bengals and Reds legends, Olympians listed in Findlay Market Opening Day Parade lineup

CINCINNATI — Findlay Market Opening Day Parade announced the lineup of organizations taking part in this year's event, the first since 2019.
Marty Brennaman, the longtime voice of the Cincinnati Reds, will make an appearance with the Kid Glove Program. Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz and other Bengals greats will also be featured.
Findlay Market said Wednesday it is planning to pay tribute to local Olympians. Medalists Nick Goepper, Joe Hudepohl, David Payne, Mary Wineburg and George Wilson will be celebrated.
Outside of sports, Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Program is listed on the lineup. Mayor Aftab Pureval and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will also participate.
Barry Larkin will serve as the parade's grand marshal. The Hall of Famer joined the FOX Sports Ohio broadcast team at the start of the 2021 season. He spent his entire 19-year big league career with the Reds and was a key player on the 1990 Reds team that won the World Series.
This year's parade will start at noon April 12, the date of the Reds' home opener against the Cleveland Guardians.
The parade lineup can be found below:
- Rozzi's Famous Fireworks S. of Liberty
- Cincinnati Police Department / Honor Guard
- Cincinnati Fire Dept
- 338th United States Army Reserve Command Band
- US Coast Guard Auxiliary
- Holthaus Lackner Signs
- Hamilton County Sheriff
- Grand Marshall- Barry Larkin
- Kid Glove Program with Marty Brennaman
- Cincinnati Reds Players
- Bally Sports Ohio
- Cincinnati Reds
- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
- Local 12 WKRC-TV
- Mayor Aftab Pureval & Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney
- Victoria Parks, Cincinnati Council President Pro Tem
- FOX19NOW
- Hamilton County Commissioners
- Oak Hills High School Highlander Marching Band (Bridgetown North, OH)
- iHeartMedia (700WLW/WEBN/KISS107/ESPN1530)
- Cincinnati Reds Community Fund
- Jake Sweeney - West Side Little Leagues 12-year-old All-Star team
- Taft High School Baseball Team / Band
- Rosie Reds Inc
- Bengals Tribute sponsored by Smoothie King
- Cinfed Credit Union
- WCPO 9 News
- Cranley/Fedor for Ohio
- East Central Dance Team (St. Leon, IN)
- Findlay Market Float
- Fab Ferments
- Gibb's Cheese and Sausage
- East Central Trojan Band & Guard (St. Leon, IN)
- Chick-fil-A
- Fraternal Order of Eagles Cheviot 2197
- Findlay Market Tribute to Cincinnati Olympians
- WLWT Channel 5
- Flying Pig Marathon
- West Clermont Marching Bands (Amelia, OH)
- HGC Construction
- Miss Ohio USA - Nicole Wess
- Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum
- Opening Day Gang
- Wiedemann's
- Mount St. Joseph University Band (Cincinnati, OH)
- Northern Row Brewery & Distillery
- Luken's — Michael, Kevin and Neil
- Smitherman for Commissioner
- Decal Impressions
- Heidelberg Distributing
- Cincinnati Sister City - Kharkiv, Ukraine
- World Peace Bell
- Ro-Da-O Farm, LLC
- South Dearborn High School Marching Band (Aurora, IN)
- Grippo Potato Chip Company
- Joe Nuxhall Foundation
- Shawsay Farm
- Tyson / Kahn's
- Red Hot Dancing Queens
- Clermont Northeastern Marching Rockets (Batavia, OH)
- Sibcy Cline
- King Records
- Radio One Cincinnati
- Classic Coachman Farm
- OHIO811/SWO Damage Prevention Council
- Priority towing
- Lebanon High School Marching Band (Lebanon, OH)
- Cincinnati Vintage Base Ball Club
- Brewing Heritage Trail
- Miami Valley Gaming and Racing
- Cincinnati Air Conditioning Co
- Thomas More University Marching Band (Crestview Hills, KY)
- Cincinnati Bell - altafiber
- Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club
- Kroger
- KeyBank
- Taylor High School Marching Band (Cleves, OH)
- Xavier University
- Bobcat Enterprises
- Jac Cen Del Band (Osgood, IN)
- Eagle Savings Bank
- Freking Myers & Reul
- Cincinnati Beard Barons
- Graeters
- Cincinnati Scots Highland Dancers
- Hoeting Realtors
- Signarama
- Crosby Elementary Popcycles Unicycle Club (Harrison, OH)
- Champion Grille
- Chris Hoffman Realtor at Remax
- ColdIron Event Rentals
- Edward Lee McClain High School (Greenfield, OH)
- Green Township Professional Fire Fighters
- Cincinnati 911 Steel
- Cincinnati Fire Museum
- Batavia High School Marching band (Batavia, OH)
- Cincinnati Public Library
- Sugar Pills All-Girl Ukulele Band
- Friends of the Taft Legacy
- Glier's Meats
- Simmons College of Kentucky (Louisville, KY)
- Twin Towers Senior Living
- Dance Flash Fusion
- Hamilton Co Police Assoc / The Shield
- Pendleton County High School Navy Junior ROTC (Falmouth, KY)
- USS Cincinnati Submarine
- USS Cincinnati Commissioning Foundation
- Bellevue Marching Band (Bellevue, KY)
- The Light 93.7- WFCJ
- Who Dey Chick's
- Cincinnati Circus
- WAIF 88.3 FM
- Purcell Marian High School Drumline (Cincinnati, OH)
- St. Veronica Catholic School (Cincinnati, OH)
- Knights of Columbus Assembly 246
- Archdiocese of Cincinnati
- Badin Rocks - Stephen T Badin High School Band
- Greater Cincinnati Water Works
- VFW Post 10380
- Judge Robert Winkler and Judge Ralph Winkle
- Black Ice Arts Academy
- Steelcase
- Cincinnati State Tech & Comm College
- Aiken High School Band (Cincinnati, OH)
- Junk King
- Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
- Tom Deutsch & The Deutsch Team
- Pedalwagon
- FC Cincinnati
- Yellow Ribbon Support Center
- Dragonfly Foundation
- Christ Hospital Health Network
- Cincinnati Public Radio WGUC 91.7
- Shriners
- Newport Aquarium
- CinCity Shakers
- Peterbilt of Cincinnati
- Cincinnati Transit Historical Association
- Rumpke Waste & Recycling
