Pete Rose, wrestling star? Why the Reds legend is in the WWE Hall of Fame, not baseball's

CINCINNATI — He may not be in Cooperstown, but there's one organization that has Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose in their Hall of Fame.

"WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose has passed away," World Wrestling Entertainment posted on social media Monday after the reporting of Rose's death. "WWE extends its condolences to Rose’s family, friends and fans."

While he might be best known as MLB's Hit King, wrestling fans may remember Rose for his appearances on WrestleMania — professional wrestling's biggest stage.

During his stint as guest ring announcer at WrestleMania XIV, Rose roasted the Boston crowd and the Red Sox.

"The last time I was here, we kicked your a—," Rose said to the crowd. "You can't win a World Series ... they call it the Curse of the Bambino, the city of losers, how about it?"

The crowd — and wrestling's own 'Big Red Machine' Kane — didn't like that too much, resulting in the WWE superstar delivering a tombstone piledriver to Rose in one of the event's most memorable moments.

Though he wasn't a professional wrestler, Rose took Kane's hits like one — getting beat up quite a few times during his WWE appearances.

He took it so well that Kane inducted Rose himself into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. He was the first to be inducted into the Hall's "celebrity wing."

During his WWE induction speech, Kane even commented on the fact that Rose should have a "different induction."

"When you talk about Pete Rose, the numbers are just staggering ... he's the winningest player ever ... you know, this is a little embarrassing because these notes are for the wrong Hall of Fame induction," Kane joked.

But Rose still hasn't gotten inducted into baseball's Hall. Though he's in the Reds Hall of Fame, his ban from baseball in 1989 makes him permanently ineligible.

Since his death, former Reds and other MLB players have called for him to be included in the Hall of Fame. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on social media that Rose was "THE GREATEST EVER!!"

"Just Signing Autographs With You Yesterday Pete! WTF? You’re Not Supposed To Leave Without Out (sic) Saying Goodbye! Love You My Dear Friend!! RIP Knowing Your THE GREATEST EVER!!" Flair said on X (formerly Twitter).

Just Signing Autographs With You Yesterday Pete! WTF? You’re Not Supposed To Leave Without Out Saying Goodbye! Love You My Dear Friend!! RIP Knowing Your THE GREATEST EVER!! pic.twitter.com/L1hsaBSIuK — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 1, 2024

