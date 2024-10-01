'Deep sense of loss' | Johnny Bench, sports world reacts to Pete Rose's death

CINCINNATI — Reactions from MLB players and the sports world are pouring in after Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose's death. The MLB hit king and Cincinnati native was 83.
Johnny Bench, who was also part of the Big Red Machine and "The Great Eight," told WCPO 9's Marshall Kramsky that he's feeling a "deep sense of loss" after Rose's death and "he's devastated."
Pete Rose and Johnny Bench were together yesterday. Bench said “he has a deep sense of loss, he’s devastated”#Reds @WCPO— Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 1, 2024
Bench said he and Rose were together Sunday. Rose was also at a card show with former teammates Dave Concepcion, George Foster, Tony Perez and Ken Griffey Sr. on Sunday.
This photo was taken yesterday at a card show. Pete Rose was at a card show with his former teammates, Dave Concepción, George Foster, Tony Perez, and Ken Griffey Sr.— Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 1, 2024
The Reds posted on social media, saying they were heartbroken to learn of Rose's passing.
The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose. pic.twitter.com/zOlU9NreWR— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 30, 2024
Former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Rose's passing, saying rest in peace.
RIP Hit King Pete Rose— Barry Larkin (@BarryLarkin) October 1, 2024
Alex Rodriguez, who worked with Rose at Fox Sports, posted on social media, saying he was "absolutely heartbroken" to hear of his death.
"He always brought a smile to my face when we worked together at Fox," Rodriguez wrote. "He was true original and 1 of 1. Nobody loved baseball more than Pete and I'll miss him terribly."
Absolutely heartbroken to hear the devastating news about Pete Rose’s passing. 💔— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 1, 2024
He always brought a smile to my face when we worked together at Fox. He was true original and 1 of 1. Nobody loved baseball more than Pete and I’ll miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/gNsjWOJaQM
Sportscaster Thom Brennaman, son of former Reds radio sportscaster Marty Brennaman, shared multiple posts about Rose on his X account.
"I had the pleasure of meeting Pete Rose when I was ten years old in Tampa. He was the same to me as a kid as he was when I announced his games," Thom Brennaman wrote. "And never turned his back on a friend when my career was in tatters. He was just an awesome guy to be around."
You’re in a better place.— Thom Brennaman (@ThomBrennamanTV) September 30, 2024
God Bless you Peter Edward.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement after Rose's death.
"Fran and I and our family are deeply saddened to learn of Pete Rose’s passing. In 1963, our parish priest Father Bertke took my dad and me to the Reds' Opening Day game. It happened to be Pete Rose’s first game for the Reds. Fran and our family had the joy of watching Pete play for the Reds hundreds of times over the years. No one ever worked harder or hustled more than Pete Rose. No one ever got more out of his natural talent than Pete Rose. It was a true joy to watch him play baseball. Fran and I extended our sincerest condolences to Pete’s children and family."
Jose Canseco, who played 17 seasons in the MLB and most notably with the Oakland Athletics, shared his condolences on social media. He also said that Rose should be in the MLB Hall of Fame. Rose was banned from the Hall of Fame in 1989 for placing sports bets.
RIP Pete Rose— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) September 30, 2024
Another player than should be in the HOF pic.twitter.com/lmYU8z3RX6
Former Reds second baseman Brandon Philips also posted on X about Rose making it into the Hall of Fame now.
Watch him make the HOF now🤦🏾♂️🌹— Brandon Phillips (@DatDudeBP) October 1, 2024
Former Reds pitcher Danny Graves said he was devastated to hear the news, and his heart goes out to Rose's son, Pete Rose Jr., and family.
Devastated to hear this news. My heart hurts for @hitprince14 and family. They’ll never be another Hit King! And I’d bet anything that no one loved baseball more than Pete Rose!— Danny Graves (@dgravy32) September 30, 2024
Put the Hit King in the HOF please!!!