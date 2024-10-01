Watch Now
'Deep sense of loss' | Johnny Bench, sports world reacts to Pete Rose's death

CINCINNATI — Reactions from MLB players and the sports world are pouring in after Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose's death. The MLB hit king and Cincinnati native was 83.

Johnny Bench, who was also part of the Big Red Machine and "The Great Eight," told WCPO 9's Marshall Kramsky that he's feeling a "deep sense of loss" after Rose's death and "he's devastated."

Bench said he and Rose were together Sunday. Rose was also at a card show with former teammates Dave Concepcion, George Foster, Tony Perez and Ken Griffey Sr. on Sunday.

The Reds posted on social media, saying they were heartbroken to learn of Rose's passing.

Former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Rose's passing, saying rest in peace.

Alex Rodriguez, who worked with Rose at Fox Sports, posted on social media, saying he was "absolutely heartbroken" to hear of his death.

"He always brought a smile to my face when we worked together at Fox," Rodriguez wrote. "He was true original and 1 of 1. Nobody loved baseball more than Pete and I'll miss him terribly."

Sportscaster Thom Brennaman, son of former Reds radio sportscaster Marty Brennaman, shared multiple posts about Rose on his X account.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Pete Rose when I was ten years old in Tampa. He was the same to me as a kid as he was when I announced his games," Thom Brennaman wrote. "And never turned his back on a friend when my career was in tatters. He was just an awesome guy to be around."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement after Rose's death.

"Fran and I and our family are deeply saddened to learn of Pete Rose’s passing. In 1963, our parish priest Father Bertke took my dad and me to the Reds' Opening Day game. It happened to be Pete Rose’s first game for the Reds. Fran and our family had the joy of watching Pete play for the Reds hundreds of times over the years. No one ever worked harder or hustled more than Pete Rose. No one ever got more out of his natural talent than Pete Rose. It was a true joy to watch him play baseball. Fran and I extended our sincerest condolences to Pete’s children and family."

Jose Canseco, who played 17 seasons in the MLB and most notably with the Oakland Athletics, shared his condolences on social media. He also said that Rose should be in the MLB Hall of Fame. Rose was banned from the Hall of Fame in 1989 for placing sports bets.

Former Reds second baseman Brandon Philips also posted on X about Rose making it into the Hall of Fame now.

Former Reds pitcher Danny Graves said he was devastated to hear the news, and his heart goes out to Rose's son, Pete Rose Jr., and family.

