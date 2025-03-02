MLB commissioner considering request to remove Pete Rose from baseball's ineligible list

CINCINNATI — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is allegedly considering a petition to have Cincinnati Red's Pete Rose posthumously removed from baseball's ineligible list, ESPN wrote Saturday night.

The petition, filed by Pete Rose's family on Jan. 8, would see the all-time hit leader removed from the MLB's banned list for betting on baseball, wrote ESPN.

RELATED STORY | Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose dies at age 83

ESPN claims that Commissioner Manfred has met with Fawn Rose, Pete Rose's oldest daughter, as well as Jeffrey Lenkov, a Los Angeles lawyer who represented Rose prior to his death. According to ESPN, Manfred is now reviewing the petition to reinstate Rose.

Rose was banned from baseball for life by Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1989.

According to ESPN, Lenkov declined to release the petition that he sent to Manfred, but he said the petition describes "what Rose would have said honestly and candidly to Commissioner Manfred, if he had been able to attend that meeting."

Rose, who played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1963 to 1986, won the World Series three times and remains Major League Baseball's career leader in hits, games played, at-bats, singles and outs.

According to ESPN, Lenkov had "not actively sought" the White House's assistance in his efforts to seek reinstatement for Rose. This comes following President Donald Trump's recent announcement of his plans to issue a posthumous pardon to Pete Rose.