Pete Rose asks MLB commissioner for another chance at Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Pete Rose is making another plea for a spot in Cooperstown.

In his latest letter to Commissioner Rob Manfred, obtained by TMZ Sports, the Hit King said he has apologized "many times" for gambling on the Reds and other baseball games while Cincinnati's manager.

"I also know that I disappointed many Reds fans and baseball fans," Rose said. "Besides spending time with my kids and my partner, there's nothing that made me happier than playing in front of fans. That I let them down and brought shame to the sport we all love is something I think about every day."

The 81-year-old said he wanted to ask for Manfred's forgiveness and another chance at achieving his "dream to be considered for the Hall of Fame."

Rose was banned from baseball — making him permanently ineligible for the Hall of Fame — in 1989. He has applied for reinstatement several times. Manfred rejected his request in 2015, saying Rose did not take responsibility for his actions and did not "(understand) the damage he has caused." Manfred did not respond to his most recent request in 2020.

Just this month, Hard Rock Casino announced Rose will place the first bet for its sportsbook in Cincinnati when sports betting officially becomes legal on Jan. 1, 2023. Manfred specifically mentioned Rose's continued betting on sports in his 2015 decision.

During his career, Rose won three World Series championships, was named National League and World Series MVP, received two Gold Glove Awards and was a 17-time All-Star. His No. 14 is retired in Cincinnati and he is in the Reds Hall of Fame.