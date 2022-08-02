MLB Trade Deadline: Cincinnati Reds send Tyler Mahle to Minnesota Twins, Brandon Drury to Padres

CINCINNATI — The Reds traded right-hander Tyler Mahle and third baseman Brandon Drury just before the 6 p.m. deadline.

Cincinnati will receive infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, as well as lefty Steven Hajjar, from Minnesota in exchange Mahle. The 27-year-old who has been with the Reds since his debut in 2017 has a 4.40 ERA this season with 51 earned runs allowed.

Steer, 24, is the Twins' No. 7 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Hajjar is ranked No. 18, while Encarnacion-Strand is No. 23.

The Padres are acquiring Drury, as first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans. Cincinnati will receive shortstop Victor Acosta from San Diego. Acosta is listed as the Padres' No. 8 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Cincinnati has already traded outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phil Diehl to the Mets, outfielder Tommy Pham to the Red Sox and All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo to the Mariners.

In their exchange with the Mets, the Reds received two prospects: 18-year-old second baseman Hector Rodriguez and 19-year-old RHP Jose Acuna. Cincinnati also got four prospects — three of whom among Seattle's top five prospects — in their trade of Castillo. Pham was traded for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

After each trade, Reds general manager Nick Krall has spoken about the importance of making the team better in the long run. The Reds are currently fifth in the NL Central with a losing record.

READ MORE

Reports: Reds trade Luis Castillo to Seattle Mariners for four prospects

Jonathan India trades with fan who caught the ball from his first career grand slam

Tyler Naquin, Phil Diehl sent to Mets for two minor league players