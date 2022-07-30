Reports: Cincinnati Reds trade Luis Castillo to Seattle Mariners

CINCINNATI — Reds pitcher Luis Castillo is joining former teammates Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez in Seattle, according to multiple reports.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan first reported the Mariners are finalizing a deal to get Cincinnati's lone 2022 All-Star. Castillo was expected to leave the Queen City by Tuesday's deadline, with fans giving the righty a standing ovation as he walked off the mound for the last time in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Castillo has a 2.86 ERA this season, pitching in 14 games for the Reds. The 29-year-old has been with the organization since 2017, making his big-league debut that season. He was also named an All-Star in 2019.

"Luis is one of the nicest guys I've ever come across in this clubhouse ... but we had to make ourselves better for the long haul," Reds GM Nick Krall said after the trade.

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosencrans first reported Cincinnati will receive four players from Seattle: shortstop Noelvi Marte, infielder Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt and RHP Andrew Moore. MLB Pipeline lists Marte, Arroyo and Stoudt as three of the Mariners' top five prospects.

The Reds sent Winker and Suarez to the Mariners in March, receiving RHP Justin Dunn, second-round pick LHP Brandon Williamson, outfielder Jake Fraley and RHP Connor Phillips in the trade.

Outfield Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phil Diehl were traded to the New York Mets for two minor league prospects Thursday night.

