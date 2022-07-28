CINCINNATI — Jonathan India hit his first MLB career grand slam Monday during an 11-2 win against the Miami Marlins.

The Reds second baseman hit the grand slam at Great American Ball Park in the bottom of the fifth inning against Marlins reliever Zach Pop. The grand slam marked India's sixth home run of the season.

Tuesday afternoon, India tweeted out asking whoever caught the grand slam ball to trade with him.

To the fan who caught my first career grand slam last night, would love to make a trade for the ball…🙏🏼 — Jonathan India (@JonathanIndia) July 26, 2022

During Tuesday night's Marlins-Reds game, Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day announced that a fan, Jake, direct messaged India after his tweet. The direct message even included a picture of the grand slam ball.

"He DMed me after the game saying he had it, and he would like to give it to me," India said.

.@JonathanIndia is looking to make a deal with the lucky @Reds fan who caught his grand slam last night. pic.twitter.com/lDK7uDr4cV — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) July 26, 2022

Day said the two made a deal and Jake traded the ball for a signed bat and signed jersey from India.

"It's special to me," India said. "It's my first ever career, in the big leagues, grand slam. So, it really means a lot."

After Monday night's blowout against the Marlins, the Marlins won 2-1 Tuesday. Despite the loss, the Reds came back swinging with a 5-3 win Wednesday. The two teams are set to finish the four-game series Thursday at 12:35 p.m.

The Marlins and Reds will meet again in Miami for a three-game series from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3.

