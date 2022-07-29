Reports: Reds trade Tyler Naquin, Phil Diehl to Mets for two minor league players

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are trading outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phil Diehl to the New York Mets for two minor league players.

FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray first reported the Mets were acquiring Diehl, a Cincinnati native, at around 10 p.m. Thursday. MLB Network's Joel Sherman later reported Naquin was also in the deal.

Naquin, 31, first signed with the Reds in 2021. He is currently hitting .246 this season with 31 RBI and six home runs — including a solo homer during Thursday's loss against the Marlins. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

A Moeller grad, 28-year-old Diehl returned to his hometown last season. The lefty reliever has made just five major league appearances this season. He's spent much of his time with the Louisville Bats, where he has a 4.24 ERA in 25 games.

New York is sending second baseman Hector Rodriguez, 18, and RHP Jose Acuna, 19, to Cincinnati. Neither player is listed as one of MLB.com's top 30 prospects for the Mets.

Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, the team's lone All-Star this season, is a top trade candidate as the deadline nears. Fans gave the righty a standing ovation as he walked off the mound for what might be the last time in the team's 5-3 win over the Marlins Wednesday.

The MLB trade deadline ends Tuesday, Aug. 2.

