City of Cincinnati announces Opening Day road closures

CINCINNATI — We're less than a week out from Cincinnati's favorite holiday — Reds Opening Day.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. But action starts far before the game itself.

The annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade kicks off Thursday at noon.

The City of Cincinnati has released which roads will be closed on Thursday. Before you make your parade plans, be sure to check out the changes in traffic.

The following streets will close at 8 a.m. Thursday



Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

Elm Street - closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

Findlay Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Elder Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Green Street - closed between Vine Street and Logan Street

Henry Street - closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street

Dunlap Street - closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

Logan Street - closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

The parade begins at the intersection of Race Street and Liberty Street. It will travel south on Race Street to Fifth Street, then travel east on Fifth Street to the demarcation area at Sentinel Street.

The following parade route streets and cross streets will be closed beginning at 11:15 a.m.:



Liberty Street- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway

Central Parkway- closed between Vine Street and Elm Street

Race Street - closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street

Fifth Street - closed between Central Avenue and Sentinel Street

Fifteenth Street - closed between Republic Street and Elm Street

Fourteenth Street - closed between Elm Street and Republic Street

Thirteenth Street- closed between Race Street and Vine Street

Twelfth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Court Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Ninth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Sixth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Main Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Sycamore Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Broadway Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

People will still be able to access downtown hotels within the parade route. All parking within the closed areas will be restricted.

The city reminds drivers to pay attention to special parking restrictions and remove vehicles to avoid being towed.

Streets will reopen once it is determined safe to do so after the parade has passed.

Metro will be in service, but downtown stops may be altered because of the parade. Streetcar service will not start until the parade is finished. You can find more parade information here.

The Reds Community Fund Block Party will also take place during Opening Day.

The following streets will close starting at 6 p.m. March 25 and reopen following the game.

Freedom Way- closed between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

Marian Spencer Way- closed between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (local garage access maintained)

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street (hotel and handicap drop off maintained from Mehring)

The city has outlined recommended traffic and parking tips for those planning to drive to the parade. You're encouraged to use the following routes to reach the downtown Cincinnati Riverfront:

From I-75 southbound – use the Freeman Avenue exit to Mehring Way to the Riverfront

From I-75 northbound – use the Fifth Street exit in Cincinnati, then right onto Central Avenue to the Riverfront

From I-71 southbound – use the Reading Road exit to Eggleston Avenue to the Riverfront

From I-471/ Columbia Parkway – use the Third Street exit to the Riverfront