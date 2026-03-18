Findlay Market Opening Day Parade grand marshal announced for 2026

CINCINNATI — The grand marshal for this year's Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be former Reds pitcher Jeff Brantley.

Brantley, nicknamed "Cowboy" during his time with the Reds, will ring the bell to start the parade, which will be held on March 26. The parade will begin at noon and is expected to go until 3 p.m. The Opening Day game will start at 4:10 p.m., as the Reds take on the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park.

Most recently, Brantley has been a Reds broadcaster alongside legend Marty Brennaman. Earlier this year, Brantley won Ohio Sportscaster of the Year for 2025 by the National Sports Media Association — his first time winning the award.

Brantley pitched 14 seasons in in Major League Baseball, including four for the Cincinnati Reds between 1994 and 1997. He also led the National League with 44 saves for the Reds in 1996.

Brantley, an Alabama native, was drafted into the MLB in 1985, chosen by the San Francisco Giants in the sixth round.

The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade signals the start of baseball season in Cincinnati each year; The parade itself has been held for over a century — it celebrated its 100th birthday back in 2019.