Specialized search teams assist Covington police in search for missing NKU student

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Police Department is continuing to ask the Northern Kentucky community for assistance in locating 22-year-old NKU student Murry Foust, who's been missing for more than a week.

Police are asking people in different areas of Covington to review their security camera footage from April 27 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in a Facebook post Monday.

The call for help comes after days of active search by Covington police. Outside agencies, like Butler County Water Rescue and the private Equusearch Midwest, also got involved and came up empty.

Equusearch Director David Rader said his team has been working closely with Covington police to find answers.

WATCH: We talk with search teams about the technology and strategy they're deploying in Covington

Specialized search teams assist police in search for missing NKU student

"The right way to do this is, first and foremost, to work with law enforcement," Rader said.

Rader said they've been targeting positions of interest identified by police and searching from there. He said they've used people on foot, dogs and drones with specialized equipment.

Equusearch posted an example of how thorough their searches have been on Sunday.

Equusearch Midwest Equusearch coverage map

"If this turns out to be something that is foul play, you can present this in court and say, 'This is how thorough a job we did,'" he said.

Rader said the technology associated with their drones allows them to track both thermal signatures of humans and highlight colors associated with the last known items worn by missing persons.

Covington Police Department

"Last Thursday or Friday, we were running the colors of the backpack and also the blue coat," he said. " We can pick colors out with that."

Covington Police Department

Rader called his organization's work a "process of elimination" for Covington police as detectives focus on their investigative work.

Still, he said, tips from people in the community and maximum awareness campaigns can be most effective in helping to bring a missing person home.

NKU confirmed Foust is a fine arts major in the College of Arts and Sciences, set to graduate this week.

"Northern Kentucky University is aware that one of our students, Murry (Alexis) Foust, has been reported missing. Our thoughts are with their family, friends and all those impacted," a statement from NKU reads. "The Covington Police Department is leading the investigation, and we are fully cooperating and supporting their efforts."

Anyone with information on Foust's location is encouraged to call 911 or 859-292-2234. Tips can also be submitted to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 513-356-3020.