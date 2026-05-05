Police: 1 dead after driving into construction area in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash in South Fairmount Monday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police said officers responded to 1667 Harrison Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Monday for a single vehicle crash.

The crash happened in a construction zone, police said, that included signs and cones showing an alternate traffic pattern for the lanes.

Police said the driver crossed the signs and cones, driving into a construction area that had an open hole. The vehicle hit the concrete on the other side, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit.

WCPO will update this breaking news story when we learn more information.