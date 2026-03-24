Former Reds All-Star Joey Votto gifts custom-made clock to team, City of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Just in time for Opening Day, former Reds All-Star and NL MVP Joey Votto is giving back to the team and Cincinnati with a custom-made clock that will sit outside Great American Ball Park.

Votto said the clock is a thank you for his 22 years spent with the Reds organization.

"I am excited about giving the clock to the city, the team and its fans," Votto said. "Being the oldest professional team, I wanted this clock to add to the charm and mystique of the Cincinnati Reds experience."

The large red clock, which matches the team's exact shade of red, was crafted by Cincinnati's The Verdin Company and stands at 16 feet 8 inches tall with four 36-inch dials. Each clock face displays the word "Cincinnati" at the top and "Reds" along the bottom, with the iconic Reds "C" centered on each.

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The Verdin Company's CEO, Bob Verdin III, said Votto was involved in planning every detail of the clock.

The clock, which sits in Crosley Terrace, just outside the ballpark's main entrance, isn't just any normal clock, either. Votto's gift features speakers that can play hourly chimes and a variety of songs, such as "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

"Joey wanted the clock to enhance our shared love of baseball, so we are collaborating with Joey and Verdin for fun ways to integrate it into our games," said Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini.

At the bottom of the clock sits a bronze plaque honoring Votto's contributions to the organization, reading "Thank you, Cincinnati" with Votto's signature underneath.

"We are incredibly grateful and honored to have this beautiful clock adorn the front gates," Castellini said. "Joey made us proud every time he stepped onto the field. And this one-of-a-kind gift from him will continue to inspire and excite everyone who sees it."

Votto said he hopes the clock allows him to still be a part of all the "massive moments" that will continue to happen at the ballpark.

"Joey wanted the clock to enhance our shared love of baseball, so we are collaborating with Joey and Verdin for fun ways to integrate it into our games," Castellini said.

Votto was first drafted by the Reds in 2002 and spent his entire Major League career with Cincinnati until 2023. Throughout his tenure with the team, he earned six All-Star appearances and won the 2010 National League MVP Award, among several other honors.

In January, it was reported that Votto was in talks to be the newest addition to the NBC Sports MLB broadcast team. According to a report from Front Office Sports, the network was finalizing deals to make Votto a part of the team with Clayton Kershaw and Anthony Rizzo.