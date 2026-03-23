The cheapest ways to watch Cincinnati Reds baseball games this season

CINCINNATI — Opening Day is just days away, and for Reds fans across the Tri-State, the excitement is building. But before the first pitch is thrown, there’s one big question to answer: how will you watch games this season without spending more than you have to?

WATCH: We're breaking down the different ways to catch the Reds on TV this season

Here's how you can watch the Cincinnati Reds on TV this season

Big change for Reds fans

A big change this year is that you no longer need a cable subscription to see most games. Major League Baseball has launched Reds.TV, which lets fans stream locally produced Reds games without dealing with blackout restrictions.

Reds.TV – Most affordable option for most

Price: $19.99/month or $99.99 for the full season.

What it includes: Reds.TV includes all locally produced Reds games, available to stream anywhere inside the team’s local broadcast region. There are no local blackouts.

Fans in-market can stream Reds.TV through the MLB app on phones, tablets, smart TVs and popular streaming devices.

Reds.TV can be streamed anywhere within the broadcast territory, which covers much of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Cincinnati Reds

Not included: The only games not included are a handful of national broadcasts that will air on FOX, ESPN, Peacock and Apple TV. If you are in-market and primarily watch Reds games, Reds.TV is the most cost-effective choice.

Reds.TV bundle with MLB.TV

For baseball fans who want more than just Reds games, you can bundle Reds.TV with MLB.TV.

Price: $199.99 for the season

What it includes: It includes Reds games plus every out-of-market Major League Baseball game. This option is best suited for baseball fans who follow multiple teams or for those who want access to the Reds along with the rest of the league.

Altafiber cable option

Price: Starting at $90/month + internet package

What it includes: Altafiber will carry Reds games on Channel 24. Games will be available only in Preferred TV or Elite TV packages, which start at $90 a month and also require internet service.

Altafiber says the agreement reflects their commitment to the community.

“It's why we're proud to support the Hometown Heroes in-game events, proud to be the Oﬃcial Internet Provider of the Reds, and why we are thrilled to announce this agreement with Major League Baseball on behalf of our customers and all Cincinnati Reds fans," said Greg Wheeler, chief operating oﬃcer of Altafiber.

Not included: National broadcast and streaming exclusive games

If you are already an Altafiber customer, this option makes sense, but starting with Altafiber solely to watch Reds games will cost considerably more than Reds TV.

Spectrum cable situation

I reached out to Spectrum to see if it will carry Reds games this season. A company spokesperson said: “We want to keep carrying the Reds and are in discussions with MLB to hopefully make that happen.”

Spectrum has not yet confirmed a finalized agreement. We'll keep checking back for updates leading up to Opening Day.

Watching every game means multiple subscriptions

There is no single service that covers every Reds game. To see every Reds game this season, you will need:



Reds.TV or cable for in-market games

Peacock Premium for select national broadcasts (starting at $10.99/month)

Apple TV+ for Friday Night Baseball exclusives ($12.99/month)

To avoid paying for several subscriptions, consider watching those exclusive games at sports bars or restaurants that already have the necessary services. Call ahead to confirm they have Peacock and Apple TV+.

Free viewing options

About 10 games will air locally for free this season. While that is a small portion of the schedule, they provide a no-cost alternative for casual fans.



Thursday, March 26 – Reds vs. Boston Red Sox (4:10 p.m.)

Monday, April 20 – Reds at Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m.)

Monday, May 4 – Reds at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.)

Monday, May 18 – Reds at Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 p.m.)

Monday, June 1 – Reds vs. Kansas City Royals (7:10 p.m.)

Monday, June 8 – Reds at San Diego Padres (9:40 p.m.)

Monday, June 15 – Reds vs New York Mets (7:10 p.m.)

Monday, July 20 – Reds at Seattle Mariners (9:40 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 31 – Reds vs. San Diego Padres (6:40 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 14 – Reds vs. L.A. Dodgers (6:40 p.m.)

Bottom line

Reds.TV is the most cost-effective way to watch most games in-market. To catch them all, you will need to add Peacock and Apple TV+ or visit places that have those platforms, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com