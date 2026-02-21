Cincinnati native Connor Curran wins gold in Olympics freeski team mixed aerials

MILAN — The Winter Olympics are wrapping up, and one Cincinnati native is coming home with a gold medal.

Connor Curran helped Team USA secure a gold medal in the freeski team mixed aerials Saturday.

Born in Cincinnati, Team USA says the 21-year-old trained six days a week with a local trampoline and tumbling club after discovering aerials while on a family vacation to Utah Olympic Park. Since then, he's moved to the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, and then to Park City, Utah, to reach his Olympic goals.

Curran, who's making his Olympic debut in Milan, competed with Chris Lillis and Kaila Kuhn for Team USA.

During the competition, Kuhn started the event with a 94.44 jump in the final 2 round. Curran then landed his jump, scoring 113.72 points, which helped catapult Team USA into first. Lillis then rounded out the team with a jump scoring 117.19 points to help secure Team USA atop the podium with an overall 325.25 points.

Team USA's three Mixed Team Aerials competitors DELIVERED FOR THE GOLD. 😤 pic.twitter.com/4g2nKB6x0T — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2026

Switzerland took home the silver medal, scoring 296.91 points, and China nabbed bronze with 279.68 points.

The freeski team mixed aerials win marks Team USA's 11th gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics — the most gold medals ever won for the United States at any Winter Olympics.

Other than the freeski team mixed aerials, Curran also competed in the freestyle aerials competition, where he came in 12th.

Another Tri-State native, Nick Goepper, barely missed the podium Friday in the men's halfpipe. Goepper, who's from Lawrenceburg, came in fourth in the event after he had a gnarly crash on his final run of the night while attempting a move that had never been done in a competition.

Goepper said he had "no regrets" about attempting the trick, with the broadcasters clear he only had an interest in trying to attain that coveted gold.

Tri-State native Quinn Dehlinger, who competes in men's aerials, wasn't able to make his Olympic debut in Milan due to a knee injury he sustained during training in Livigno.