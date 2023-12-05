What to know before recreational marijuana becomes legal in Ohio on Dec. 7

CINCINNATI — While the passing of Issue 2 means recreational marijuana will become legal in Ohio on Thursday, it's not set in stone.

Conversations are happening among Ohio lawmakers to change the legislation because the issue is a state law, not a constitutional amendment. That means, as UC political science professor David Niven said, the legislature could not only change it but "completely override it."

Proposed changes were discussed at a senate hearing on Tuesday with both proponents and opponents testifying.

"What they're debating right now are some really fundamental changes, including abolishing the provision that would allow people to grow this at home and you know, really changing the shape of the way the taxation would work related to marijuana," Niven said.

Issue 2 passed widely across Ohio.

"These legislators, you know, are playing with fire if they're gonna go back home and say, 'You voted clearly. The state voted clearly. And I decided I know better,'" Niven said. "That's a tough message to sell to voters."

So what will happen Thursday?

Ohioans 21 and older will be able to legally possess and use up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis.

The current law also allows residents to grow marijuana, but does not allow them to sell it so while having marijuana will be legal, don't go running to a local dispensary for recreational use just yet. Under the current law, recreational dispensary sales in Ohio will launch next fall.

"The day after Issue 2 passed, we had people showing up at our door wanting to make their first purchase,” said Jason Erkes, spokesperson for Sunnyside Dispensary. "Right now, we're selling to medical consumers only. And you know, we look forward to welcoming everyone in late September, October of next year when everything is ready to launch."

As for where people will be allowed to smoke weed, indoor public places and places of employment are off-limits.