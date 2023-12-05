Fairfield City Council temporarily bans recreational marijuana dispensaries from opening

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield City Council voted Monday to temporarily ban recreational marijuana dispensaries from operating in the city just one month after Ohioans voted to approve recreational marijuana.

In a 6-1 vote, the council chose to prohibit operating on any cultivation, processing or dispensing of adult-use cannabis until Sept. 10, 2024. In nine months, the council will then vote to extend it or ban it altogether.

The decision came after a lengthy discussion by council members and roughly 30 minutes of public comment.

“I will not raise my kids here. I will not live here if you bring this here in our community,” said one resident.

“I think you’re sending the wrong message that you’ll allow people to come out and vote and silence them,” said another.

Council member Matt Davidson agreed with that resident. He was the only one to vote against the ban.

“We are attempting to usurp their votes, voting in favor of the prohibition, a ban, or moratorium of any kind would simply be telling the citizens of Fairfield your vote doesn’t count, your vote doesn’t matter,” Davidson said.

Nearly 58% of voters in Fairfield voted to pass recreational marijuana use back in November. Davidson said 34/38 precincts in Fairfield voted to pass it. Issue 2 passed in Ohio with 57% of the vote.

Vice Mayor Tim Meyers said he does not believe the council voting for a ban would be usurping the people’s vote.

“Fifty-eight percent of the city voted for Issue 2, absolutely agree. They voted to allow this council to make a decision on whether a dispensary or cultivation can be allowed in this city. They voted yes for that, that allows this council to make that decision,” Meyers said.

It’s a packed house at the Fairfield City Council meeting. The council will decide tonight if adult use cannabis operators will be allowed in the city. The vote comes 3 days before recreational marijuana becomes legal statewide. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/IPPitUukWE — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) December 5, 2023

Council member Leslie Besl said voters passing Issue 2 does not mean they are saying they want it in their backyard, saying she wants to hear from more residents on the issue.

Fellow council member Gwen Brill said she wants to be certain a dispensary is what the citizens want and takes their vote seriously. She said there are still a lot of unknowns about what will happen with House Bill 86, which could change what voters had approved in November.

Some of the things the bill seeks to change are reducing the possession limit, getting rid of home growth provisions and increasing the tax rate from 10% to 15%. It would also change where those dollars are allocated too.

Council member Adam Kraft expressed his frustration with lawmakers. He said lawmakers left local governments unprepared and put them behind when it comes to this portion of the new law.

Resident Allen Evers said he does not think Fairfield should allow marijuana dispensaries in his town.

“Who’s going to get a hold of it? Is it going to be the young kids, the teenagers, walking around the street, thinking, 'Oh hey, I can walk down the street and smoke a joint.' No it’s not going to be like that, I mean, but they’re going to be doing it,” he said.

On the other side, one resident, Gale, is in full support of those businesses opening up shop in Fairfield.

“You were voted in by the majority of the people of our City of Fairfield. Issue 2 was voted by the majority of this city also, as such, your responsibility is to in-place what your constituents have voted for,” she said.