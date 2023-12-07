Ohio lawmakers propose changes before legalization of recreational marijuana begins

Just hours before recreational marijuana becomes legal in Ohio, state lawmakers have proposed changes to the implementation of Issue 2. Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Wednesday evening to discuss the changes that were made.
DeWine said changes need to be implemented to prevent Ohioans from purchasing marijuana through the black market as soon as it is legal.
A lot going on at the Ohio Statehouse right now. Let's recap:— Morgan Trau (@MorganTrau) December 6, 2023
-Weed negotiations ongoing in Senate & House
-Higher ed overhaul SB83 passed out of committee
-Trans ban HB68 being heard at 3pm
-Senate session at 1:30, House at 2
Why rush on weed law:@WEWS @WCPO @OhioCapJournal pic.twitter.com/Kd9A4mGUvo
Households will be able to have six marijuana plants.
This bill also finds a middle ground on commercial marijuana taxes and regulates where marijuana can be smoked.
On Nov. 7, about 57% of voters approved Issue 2, allowing the sale of recreational marijuana; however, the new law will take effect on Dec. 7.