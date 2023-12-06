West Chester Board of Trustees passes moratorium on cultivating, selling recreational marijuana

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — While recreational marijuana will become legal in Ohio this Thursday, growing and selling cannabis still won't be allowed in some local municipalities.

The West Chester Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to pass a 360-day moratorium on the cultivation, processing and retail sale of "adult use" cannabis. When it's up, the board will reevaluate with an option to extend it.

West Chester's decision comes just one day after the Fairfield City Council voted to temporarily ban dispensaries from operating in the city until Sept. 10, 2024. Then, the council will vote to extend it or ban it altogether.

Issue 2 passed in Ohio with 57% of the vote. In Butler County, where West Chester is located, 56.8% of voters supported legalizing recreational marijuana.

The law does allow local governments to ban or limit license holders operating — which includes operators, cultivators and processors. Additionally, because it is not a constitutional amendment, the state legislature could change or override Issue 2.

Ohio Senate Republicans discussed proposed changes during a senate hearing Tuesday, while lawmakers in the House have been working on bills that will not make major changes to the law passed just weeks ago. Nothing is official right now.

If there are no major changes to the legislation before Thursday, Ohioans 21 and older on Dec. 7 will be able to legally possess and use up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis. Under the current law, recreational dispensary sales in Ohio will launch next fall.