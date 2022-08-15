School bus with 32 students crashes into College Corner home

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner Monday morning.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Ramsey Street, according to investigators.

West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to Reed Hospital in Richmond Indiana.

All of the students are okay, Chief Jackson said.

It is still unclear what caused the bus to crash.

Crews on the scene said it could take hours to move the bus.

WCPO has crews headed to the crash and will update when more information is available.

RELATED

Driver bypasses barricades, crashes into the front doors of a Westwood Walmart

OSHP: 3 dead after two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County

1 dead, 3 in serious condition after early morning downtown crash involving Slingshot