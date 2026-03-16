Dozens arrested in Cincinnati street takeover walk free, council member pushes for tougher penalties

CINCINNATI — Dozens of people arrested over the weekend in connection with an illegal street takeover event in Cincinnati have bonded out of jail, and police have agreed to release more than 50 impounded vehicles to their registered owners.

A Hamilton County judge granted bonds as low as $100 cash Monday. Most of those accused are young, have no prior criminal record and came from out of town — factors the judge said he weighed in setting bond.

While Cincinnati police initially reported 39 arrests after the Sunday morning event, 43 people appeared on Monday's court docket charged with drag racing.

The event was advertised online, putting law enforcement on alert before it began. Investigators say the group originated in Columbus and traveled south along I-75 toward Cincinnati.

Officers first encountered the drivers near Paddock Road and I-75, where they observed disorderly driving, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. One driver was stopped, arrested and found to be carrying a firearm. The rest fled.

WATCH: Dozens file into court following attempted street takeover event

Dozens arrested in Cincinnati street takeover walk free

Police said the group then attempted a street takeover in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue, but officers were already positioned in the area and shut it down. The drivers scattered back into District Four before later turning up in the Clifton area, CPD said.

They eventually gathered at Woodward High School's parking lot on Reading Road in Bond Hill, where officers and the Civil Disturbance Response Team moved in and contained all of the vehicles and drivers.

"Observed conduct during the event include burnouts, donuts, high-speed racing, stunt driving, intentional obstruction of these public roadways and the filming of these activities," CPD Sgt. Matthew Spradlin said in court Monday afternoon. "These actions created a substantial risk to public safety and are consistent with street racing and street takeover behavior."

Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys said he credits police for their response, but the city needs stronger tools to prevent events like this from happening again.

"Great work in preventing this from really taking place, because what we've seen across the country here is that these things are really dangerous. There have been over a dozen people killed across the country in the past few years. We don't want that to happen here," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys said data he requested from police showed 85% of those involved were from outside Cincinnati, with participants traveling from Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Cleveland and Columbus.

Now, Jeffreys is pushing Cincinnati to adopt a model similar to Louisville's, where police can impound vehicles tied to drag racing or street takeovers for up to six months — even on a first offense. Louisville has also increased fines to $1,000 for a first offense and $2,000 for a second offense.

Jeffreys said without similar consequences, Cincinnati's current process amounts to little more than a slap on the wrist.

"If your car is impounded for half a year, you get the message," Jeffreys said. "Get the word out that we are not the destination to come do this."

Jeffreys filed a motion calling for a 30-day review of next steps and said he plans to work with the city law department on a potential ordinance. He said he believes his fellow council members are ready to move.

"I think folks are fed up with this, and we'll shape something that hopefully will have a meaningful impact in preventing these from happening here in Cincinnati," Jeffreys said.

The driver first arrested by police faces two felony gun charges and received a higher bond from a different judge Monday morning.

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