1 dead, 3 in serious condition after early morning downtown crash involving Slingshot

CINCINNATI — A man is dead and another is in serious condition after an early morning crash in the Central Business District, Cincinnati police said.

Approximately at 2:31 a.m., Cincinnati police responded to 100 E 8th Street to investigate a fatal crash.

45-year-old Adam Sands was driving a 2020 Polaris Slingshot south on Walnut Street with two other passengers — a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman — in the vehicle. While driving, Sands struck a 2019 Ford Fusion operated by a 34-year-old, which was driving west on E 8th Street, police said.

Sands was transported to UC Medical Center where he died due to his injuries. The 34-year-old man was also transported to UC Medical Center for his injuries. Police said he is in serious condition.

The two passengers in Sands' Slingshot both have serious injuries from the crash and were transported to UC Medical Center. They both remain in serious condition, per CPD.

According to police, Sands was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash marks the second fatal crash in Cincinnati involving a Slingshot in 2022. In March, two people were killed on Colerain Avenue after a Slingshot driver lost control, crossed a center line and collided with a pickup truck.

CPD's investigation in the Central Business District crash has found that excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but impairment as a factor is still under investigation.

Any witness of the crash are being asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

