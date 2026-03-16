'An enormous impact' | Community leaders discuss how SAVE Act could reshape how Ohioans cast ballots

CINCINNATI — Two bills currently sitting on Capitol Hill would significantly change how Americans register and vote.

Senate Republicans are working to advance the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, and stricter voter ID rules to register to vote.

During his visit to the Tri-State last week, President Donald Trump pushed for the bill — including what he called his "best of" provisions, which were focused on transgender athletes and children.

"I think we're gonna get it approved in the House, and I hear the Senate is having a hard time," Trump said. "How can you have a hard time with that (bill)?"

Critics say millions of Americans don't have those documents readily available, and the impact would extend beyond disadvantaged communities.

WATCH: More on the two bills that could change how Americans register and vote

How the SAVE Act could reshape how you cast your ballot

In a recent ABC News report, a study by the Brennan Center for Justice found that more than 21.3 million Americans don't have proof of citizenship available, and about 3.8 million don't have those documents at all.

Elisabeth Warner of the League of Women Voters of Ohio said the bill leaves little room for flexibility.

"This would have an enormous impact on people across the country — people living in rural areas, elderly people, really every voter could be impacted," said Warner.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio is a nonpartisan organization that has been around for more than 100 years. Its mission is to encourage active and informed participation of all Ohioans in government at the local, state and federal levels, increase understanding of major policy issues through education and influence public policy through education and advocacy.

Warner said the burden would fall heavily on women in Ohio.

"There's about 3.5 million women in Ohio who've been married or are married now; unless they have a U.S. passport, they would have to have some kind of special documentation saying that they are the person on their birth certificate," said Warner.

Trump said he doesn't know if "there's ever been a bill more popular."

"It's voter ID. It's proof of citizenship," Trump told the media. "We're going to clean up our elections. I don't think I've ever been involved in something this important."

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno has spoken in support of the bill, calling it "common sense." On Monday, he called out Sen. Chuck Schumer, who said the bill will prevent millions of citizens from voting and allow "Trump to purge whomever he wants from the voter rolls."

"We will expose these idiotic lies starting this week," Moreno said on X. "Democrats have gotten so used to lying with impunity that they feel free to put up objectively false statements like this."

We will expose these idiotic lies starting this week. Democrats have gotten so used to lying with impunity that they feel free to put up objectively false statements like this.



Look forward to seeing you on the floor Chuck. This time I hope you don’t run away like a child. https://t.co/kuvoxpSY6f — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) March 16, 2026

Like Moreno, many Republicans supporting the bill argue that it ensures that only U.S. citizens will decide U.S. elections. But Cincinnati NAACP President David Whitehead says the bill is rooted in economic disenfranchisement.

"They're trying to pull back the gates, and they're going all the way back to the things that were done pre-Jim Crow," Whitehead said. "Jim Crow was built on legislation that is similar to the same act."

Whitehead also raised concerns about access to the required documents. The NAACP has a Political Action and Voter Empowerment Committee with a goal of increasing voter turnout.

A separate bill, the Make Elections Great Again Act, would ban most mail-in ballots, which critics say would create another hurdle for voters.

"You have to have a passport or a birth certificate. It's only about 6% of registered voters who would have a passport," said Whitehead. "People who make $50,000 or less, there's a small percentage that have passports because they're not traveling and doing the things that would require a passport.

That bill has been introduced in the House, but has yet to pass and make its way to the Senate.

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