Ohio State Highway Patrol: 23 people died Memorial Day weekend on Ohio roads, a 4-year high

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — This Memorial Day weekend was the deadliest on Ohio roads in four years, according data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A total of 23 people lost their lives. Three deadly crashes happened here in the Tri-State, with one in Warren County and two in Clermont County.

Ohio troopers made nearly 20,000 traffic stops over the weekend. OSHP said these stops are often for speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and not wearing seat belts. That number also includes 399 impaired driving arrests, 233 drug arrests, and 2,797 safety belt citations.

Warren, Clermont, and Butler counties are near the top of the list for areas in the state with the most traffic incidents. Hamilton County reported 214 incidents. OSHP defines an "incident" as anything that results in a call for service.

Here's OSHP's 2023 Memorial Day weekend data:

MemorialDay2023 PIO by WCPO 9 News on Scribd

While 2023 was the deadliest year on the roads in recent years, OSHP reports fewer crashes, OVI's, and arrests than last year.

READ MORE

OSHP: 16-year-old killed after minivan and semi collide in Warren County

We've entered the '100 deadliest days of the year' for drivers

Lebanon City Schools superintendent: 17-year-old killed in Warren County crash was 'sweet and bright'