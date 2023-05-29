PD: 17-year-old killed in Warren County crash

LEBANON, Ohio — A Lebanon teen is dead after a car crash in Warren County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Shawn Mitchell, 17, was driving southbound on Hart Road around 3 a.m. Monday when he lost control near Miller Road, investigators said.

According to OSHP, Mitchell's 2002 Honda Civic drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.