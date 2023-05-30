We've entered the '100 deadliest days of the year' for drivers

CINCINNATI — The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the "100 deadliest days of the year" to be on the road.

AAA experts said this time period is especially dangerous for teenage drivers who do not have as much experience behind the wheel.

In 2022, there were more than 9,000 crashes between Memorial day and Labor Day involving teen drivers, According to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Of those crashes, 50 were deadly and 200 resulted in serious injuries.

AAA said it is important for parents to not only talk to their teens about safe driving but model it too by avoiding distracted driving and speeding. The organization also notes that parents should talk to teens about the dangers of alcohol and marijuana impairment while behind the wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's annual Click It or Ticket campaign runs now until June 4.

