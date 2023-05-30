Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren County

Actions

OSHP: 16-year-old killed after minivan and semi collide in Warren County

A 16-year-old girl is dead after a minivan and a semi truck collided in Warren County on Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at the intersection of SR-73 and Clarksville Road near Wayne Township. The 16-year-old was a passenger in the minivan, OSHP said.
Fatal Warren County crash
Fatal Warren County crash
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 13:10:58-04

WAYNE TWP., Ohio — A 16-year-old girl is dead after a minivan and a semi truck collided in Warren County on Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of SR-73 and Clarksville Road near Wayne Township.

The 16-year-old was a passenger in the minivan, OSHP said.

One other person in the crash was taken to Miami Valley North Hospital, though OSHP could not comment on that person's condition.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials with OSHP said the preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the semi truck.

Police have not yet released the identity of the teen killed.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information becomes available.

16-year-old killed after minivan and semi collide
More local news:
Police chase school bus stolen in Cincy across multiple counties, into Indiana One person dead in house fire, another treated after trying to save them Woman charged with endangering children after young girl found alone

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM