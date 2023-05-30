OSHP: 16-year-old killed after minivan and semi collide in Warren County

WAYNE TWP., Ohio — A 16-year-old girl is dead after a minivan and a semi truck collided in Warren County on Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of SR-73 and Clarksville Road near Wayne Township.

The 16-year-old was a passenger in the minivan, OSHP said.

One other person in the crash was taken to Miami Valley North Hospital, though OSHP could not comment on that person's condition.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials with OSHP said the preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the semi truck.

Police have not yet released the identity of the teen killed.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information becomes available.