Pike County murder trial: Court canceled Thursday, Sept. 29 for illness

WAVERLY, Ohio — The trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 will not resume Thursday, Sept. 29, because of an illness, according to court officials.

Officials announced Wednesday evening, following a typical day of testimony, that court would be canceled Sept. 29 for a reported illness, though they did not elaborate on what that illness may be. It's unclear whether proceedings will pick back up as scheduled Friday morning.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

