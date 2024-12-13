Proposal seeks to expand one of Cold Spring’s Krogers for $35 million

COLD SPRINGS, Ky. — Cold Spring’s Kroger on Martha Layne Collins Boulevard is being proposed for a $35 million rehaul that would double its size, but it has yet to get approval after three canceled meetings.

Plans for the Kroger at Martha Layne Collins Boulevard and Salmon Pass show intentions to rebuild from a 60,662-square-foot store to a 122,912-square-foot store with a wine and spirit shop, fuel center, a pharmacy drive-through window and more.

The Kroger plans were initially supposed to go before the Cold Spring Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 16, but that meeting was canceled. It was then rescheduled for Nov. 13 but was again canceled. Most recently, a meeting was planned for Dec. 11, but Kroger asked for a continuance, and the meeting was canceled. None of these plans have been officially approved.

For size reference, the new store would be larger than the 117,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace in the Newport Pavilion. The new development proposes 527 parking spaces and 16 online shopping pickup spaces. Access to the Kroger would be from Martha Layne Collins Boulevard and Salmon Pass.

According to the development plans, the existing store, built in 1988, does not offer the variety of goods and services Kroger customers have come to expect. There is currently no fuel center or pharmacy drive-through window at the location. Customers also must pick up online orders from lockers, and the availability of merchandise is limited due to the store’s size.

The full scope of services expected at the new store according to current development plans:



A two-lane drive-through pharmacy window

Nine fuel pumps

16 online shopping pickup spaces

An expansion of all departments

Creation of a Murry’s Cheese section

Fresh sushi station

Apparel section

Home goods section

Expanded pharmacy

Seasonal merchandise

The project anticipates that 100 full-time and part-time workers will be added.

Kroger would likely start in the fall of 2025, and the project would take 14-16 months to complete, according to the current development plans.

Don Seibert, a spokesman for the Chardonnay condo association, planned to attend the Dec. 11 meeting to request some changes to the site plans. Chardonnay is a 166-unit condominium community located off Poles Creek Road.

The location of the Chardonnay condos in Cold Spring relevant to the Kroger development site. Seibert told LINK nky that about 300 people live in Chardonnay, primarily retirees who have chosen the condos to spend the rest of their days in peace and quiet.

According to the current plans, part of the project requires a zone change for roughly 20 acres of land from a neighborhood shopping center to a mixed-use planned development zone. The 20 acres include the current store location and additional acreage to the southeast. Seibert said the additional acreage is 15 feet from his back deck, and Kroger proposes a loading dock for trucks there.

On behalf of the condo association, Seibert requests that Kroger include a sound barrier wall to prevent the trucks’ noise from disturbing residents and block out light and litter.

Seibert also discussed the collective feeling that the condos’ property values will decrease due to the new development.

“There’s a lot of feeling that our property is being reduced in value because of the pending building of this store; our condos are not going to be worth as much as they have been,” he said. “Collectively, our condos have an average price of $250,000, which comes out to about $40 million worth of condos here, and we think that’s going to be depreciated.”

Though the mixed-use planned development zone allows for residential development, that is not proposed for the lot.

Part of the 20 acres was once slated for a self-storage facility. According to the development plans, the site was then rezoned for a multifamily complex in 2023, but stage two plans were never submitted. The new plans, if approved, would void the proposed multifamily development.

As part of the new development, Kroger purchased land that housed ballfields utilized by the Newport Elks Lodge 273. Seibert said that Kroger plans to grade that property by cutting it down to the same level as the current store. He said cutting down will bring the building’s surface closer to the Chardonnay property line.

“We’re suggesting that there be a sound barrier wall at the end of their parking lot that would contain the sound to their side of the wall and minimize the amount of sound that we get and the light and litter and everything else, most of our comments can be solved by a big wall,” Seibert said.

Another issue Seibert told LINK nky was that homeowners were delayed in being notified of the new development’s planning and zoning meeting. He said the legal notice was sent to the address on the tax records, which is an accounts payable department of the management company Towne Properties. Seibert said the message never got to them, and so they felt rushed.

Because of that, Seibert said he planned to submit a petition asking for a delay in the development.

The Kentucky Department of Transportation requested a traffic analysis to confirm traffic patterns along Martha Layne Collins Boulevard. According to the planning and zoning packet, an update was supposed to be heard at the Dec. 11 meeting.

Should the transportation department request off-site traffic improvements, the traffic plan will be returned to the planning and zoning commission for further review.

The fuel pumps were approved as a conditional use. Fuel dispensing facilities are listed in the zoning code under conditional uses when “incidental to and operated within 1,000 feet of a grocery store containing at least 40,000 gross square feet” when they are not directly adjacent to or fronting on US 27.

The zoning packet stated, “The inclusion of a Kroger fuel center at the north end of the city will be a convenience not just for Cold Spring residents, but those residing in Highland Heights or attending Northern Kentucky University.”

Other aspects of the development include five-foot wide sidewalks on Salmon Pass into the site and 10 bike spaces along the front of the building.

The plans also indicate increased landscaping to the southeast to provide a buffer for the homes on Neltner Drive.

If the planning commission approves the development plans, they will go to the Cold Spring City Council for final approval.

This all comes after Publix has started to increase competitive pressure in Northern Kentucky. The Florida-based grocery store chain has announced intentions for five stores in the region, including one in Cold Spring.

