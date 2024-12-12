Watch Now
Publix to open another new grocery store in Hebron

Publix plans to open a new store near the Triple Crown subdivision in the Richwood area of Boone County. It’s one of four Northern Kentucky locations where developers have been trying to lure the company.
HEBRON, Ky. — Another Publix is coming to Northern Kentucky.

Jared Glover, Publix’s senior media relations manager, announced in a press release Thursday that a new Publix Super Market and adjacent Publix Liquors will open in Hebron.

The location will be at The Shoppes at Hebron Pointe, at the corner of Williams Road and Worldwide Boulevard.

The store will be 50,325 square feet and will employ 140 people, Glover said. An opening date has not yet been set.

This is the latest Publix store to be announced in Northern Kentucky, making it five in total.

The Florida-based grocer has announced locations at the intersection of Harris Pike and Madison Pike in Independence, at the corner of U.S. Route 42 and Farmview Drive in Union, at Triple Crown Shopping Center in Walton and in Cold Spring, at the corner of Alexandria Pike and Ky. Route 9/AA Highway.

Publix opened its first Kentucky store in Louisville in January with four additional stores in the works for Louisville and Lexington. Its eighth state of operation, Kentucky has inspired several new product offerings like locally sourced cheese and bourbon-infused ham and cookies.

