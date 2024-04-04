Publix announces upcoming location in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Craving a Pub Sub? It won't be long before you can get your hands on the beloved sandwiches right here in the Tri-State as Publix Super Markets expands into Northern Kentucky.

Publix announced Thursday it has executed a lease on a new store location in Cold Spring, Kentucky. The store will be at the southeast corner of AA Highway and Alexandria Pike, a spokesperson for the company said.

The more than 48,000-square-foot store will have around 140 employees. A spokesperson did not state when the store will open, only saying they "look forward to welcoming our new customers soon."

Google Maps The site plan for Cold Spring Pointe shows a strip center with a corner anchor of 48,840 square feet, surrounded by restaurant parcels and other retailers.



WCPO has reported on multiple planned Publix stores in the area, including one down the road from the Greater Cincinnati area's second-largest Kroger Marketplace in Union and another in Independence.

The Lakeland, Florida-based grocery chain announced in November that it will open a new store near the Triple Crown subdivision in the Richwood area of Boone County.

Google Maps A site plan for the Triple Crown Retail Center shows a “proposed grocery store” measuring 55,701 square feet on a 13-acre site at 420-450 Richwood Road near I-71.



The first Publix location in Kentucky opened less than two hours away in Louisville just months ago. The 56,000-square-foot store is the same size as the one planned for Richwood, with a deli and coffee shop inside along with a pharmacy and liquor store next door.

WCPO's Dan Monk visited the location before it opened to compare its items and prices to Kroger. Shoppers will see dozens of buy-one, get-one sale offers that beat Kroger’s prices on name-brand products, based on our comparison of shelf stickers to prices available on Kroger’s app for in-store pickup nearby. And then there are those submarine sandwiches.

