Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

NKY man accused of kissing 5-year-old girl on mouth while on cruise ship

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Carnival Cruise Lines cancels several cruises until early 2021 due to COVID-19
Posted at 6:30 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 07:07:00-04

MIAMI, Fla.  — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested while on a Carnival Cruise for allegedly kissing a random child.

Ernest Richard Bishop Junior, 51, is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on board the Carnival Sunrise on October 1.

The entire ordeal was witnessed by the child's father.

According to court documents, Bishop was tracked down and captured on the ship after the child's father reported him to police.

He was arrested on October 3 in Miami.

The Morning View native is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16.

Court records show submitted a $7,500 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for October 14.

READ MORE
North Bend man indicted on multiple child pornography charges involving children under 5
Police arrest man who allegedly exposed himself & masturbated in front of 3 children at OTR gas station
Warren County man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender after soliciting sexual favors from minor

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
At least 1 dead after crash on I-275 NB, roadway closed Police identify victim in double shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, 1 hospitalized Loveland basketball coach posthumously honored at homecoming parade

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!