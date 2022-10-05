Warren County man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender after soliciting sexual favors from minor

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A convicted Warren County sex offender is currently wanted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office for felony probation violation.

Erdem Ethan Guzelgunler was convicted of importuning, a fifth degree felony, after a June 2021 investigation by the Carlisle Police Department found he was soliciting sexual favors from a person under 15 years old. At the time of the soliciting, Guzelgunler was 20 years old, the sheriff's office said.

Guzelgunler was classified as a Tier I Sex Offender due to the charges, and he was required to register as a sex offender within three days of his release. Despite this, he has not reported to any sheriff's office in Ohio and his location is currently unknown.

Guzelgunler has family in both Butler and Miami counties. He is 5'10, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's office said.

If anyone has any information regarding Guzelgunler location, you're asked to contact Detective Brandon Abshear with the Warren County Sherriff's Office at 513-695-1826 or crimetips@wcsooh.org

