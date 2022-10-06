Watch Now
Police arrest man who allegedly exposed himself & masturbated in front of 3 children at OTR gas station

Posted at 5:41 AM, Oct 06, 2022
CINCINNATI  — Recard Gray was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of three children at a gas station in Over-The-Rhine, according to police.

Investigators said a 5-year-old, 8-year-old and 10-year-old were in their mother's van, parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on Liberty Street Monday when Gray approached the vehicle.

While the mother left the van to pay for gas, Gray exposed himself to the three children inside and began masturbating, investigators said. He fled the area when the mother ran back to the van to confront him.

Gray was on the run until his arrest Wednesday evening.

He's being charged with three counts of public indecency.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday morning.

