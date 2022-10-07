North Bend man indicted on multiple child pornography charges involving children under 5

NORTH BEND, Ohio — A North Bend man has been indicted for owning multiple child pornography videos.

On Sept. 28, Brian Ashcraft, 38, was arrested on Mt. Nebo Road, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Ashcraft was charged with four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. All four charges are a felony of the second degree.

The videos he owned showed pornography involving a 2-month-old, 1-year-old and a 3- and 4-year-old, according to court documents.

Ashcraft was identified in an investigation that spurred from a March 2022 complaint sent to the Cincinnati office of Homeland Security from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. He was already incarcerated on unrelated charges when he was identified. His phone was seized and forensically analyzed, which is where investigators found the child pornography.

Ashcraft was indicted Oct. 6 and is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $300,000 bond, per court documents.

The investigation into Ashcraft's activities is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section of Homeland Security at 513-946-8338.

