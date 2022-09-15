Wife dead, husband airlifted to hospital after Butler County motorcycle crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township, investigators said.

According to Ross Township Police Chief Burton Roberts, a husband and wife in their 60s were riding their motorcycle when they crashed on the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was airlifted to UC Hospital.

Investigators have not provided any updates on his condition.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

