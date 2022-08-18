Police: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Colerain Township, police said.

Colerain Police Chaplain Jim Love said crews were dispatched to the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Harry Lee Lane for a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, has died.

Love said Colerain Avenue will be closed down in both directions for "an undetermined amount of time" as officials investigate the crash.

The crash comes one day after a man riding a motorcycle died in a crash near the intersection of Colerain and Beekman. Cincinnati police said 38-year-old Steven Daugherty died after a 19-year-old driving a Chevrolet Cruze hit his Harley Davidson motorcycle while making a left turn.

Cincinnati police said Daugherty was not wearing a helmet and the driver of the Cruze was not wearing a seat belt.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

38-year-old dead after crash involving motorcycle on Colerain Avenue

Police: Coroner called for body found in Colerain Township

Coroner identifies woman killed in Colerain Township crash that injured 3 others