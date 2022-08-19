Family of 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash has message for drivers

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Family members and friends gathered Thursday night in honor of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Colerain Township.

At a makeshift memorial near the crash site, grieving loved ones remembered Gary Humpert III as a loving brother, friend and son.

"He died doing what he loved doing,” his sister Alexa Humpert said. “He rode motorcycles since he was 4 years old.”

The deadly collision happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane.

According to investigators, Humpert and a pickup truck collided around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Loved one’s say Humpert was on his way back home.

"We're doing as best we can,” Alexa said. “We're holding together, but it's hard. It doesn't seem real.”

In May, the teen graduated from Colerain High School. His family said he was ambitious and had a bright future ahead of him.

"He wanted to be an entrepreneur,” his girlfriend Brianna Walters said. “He wanted to have like seven different businesses.”

It’s the second time this week a motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Colerain Avenue.

As Humpert's loved ones grieve, they’re hoping his death serves as a reminder for everyone on the road to be safe.

"Watch for bikes,” Walters said. “You don't expect somebody not to come home at night and it's completely different. It changes their life a lot. Just watch for the bikes. Be careful.”

Alexa added, "Think about those bikes when you're driving, because it could be your people."

