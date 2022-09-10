Watch Now
Motorcycle crash in Fairfield Township leaves 1 with critical injuries

Police say the crash happened at 5:26 p.m. Saturday
Posted at 7:23 PM, Sep 10, 2022
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A critical injury motorcycle crash is being investigated in Fairfield Township. Police say they responded to the crash at 5:26 p.m. Saturday.

The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Reigart Road where police say a motorcycle ridden by a single person had exited out of Rentschler Forest MetroPark and was traveling southbound when the operator lost control, veered off the right side of the roadway and into what is described as a wooded area, according to a press release.

Police say the motorcycle operator was taken to Fort Hamilton hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Township Police Department and the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

