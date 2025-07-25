What to know if you're going to an outdoor event in Cincinnati during the weekend's extreme heat

CINCINNATI — This weekend is chock full of big events and outdoor activities in the Tri-State, but temperatures and humidity could pose health risks for those who aren't prepared.

Hundreds of people will be outdoors at many events like the Cincinnati Music Festival, Goettafest, Falmouth's Balloons & Tunes and at more regular activities, like Cincinnati Reds home games, this weekend.

However, many events allow people to bring in their own water, coolers or provide access to cooler spaces during festivities — but some do not.

Here's what to know before you head out to any outdoor events this weekend.

Know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses:

HCEMA

Heat Cramps – Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than one hour.

Symptoms – Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen and heavy sweating. First Aid – Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water.

Heat Exhaustion – Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.

Symptoms – Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin. Weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea, headache or feeling faint. First Aid – Move person to a cooler environment, preferably an air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water unless person complains of nausea.

Heat Stroke – Call 911 immediately!

Symptoms – Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness. First Aid – Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately! Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.





What to know if you're going to Cincinnati Music Festival events this weekend:

According to its website, Cincinnati Music Festival does allow attendees to bring unopened bottles of water into festival activities.

However, the website also says that beverage containers — like reusable water bottles — are not permitted. Nor are coolers, unless they are medically required, the website says.

Paycor Stadium also allows unopened water bottles inside the stadium during typical events, so CMF events held within the stadium will likely allow them as well.

We have reached out to organizers with the Cincinnati Music Festival to learn if there are any additional rules or allowances surrounding the hot conditions expected this weekend. We will update this story when we hear back.

Here's how to beat the heat if you plan to see the Reds play this weekend at Great American Ball Park

The Cincinnati Reds offered some tips to help fans stay "heat smart" during the weekend's games.



Bring water — Fans may bring unopened plastic bottles of water into GABP.

Use misting stations — There will be cool water misting stations near sections 106, 132, 416, 426 and under the PNC Power Stacks in center field.

Visit a cool room — Air-conditioned rooms with TVs will be available for fans who need a break from the heat, just ask a Reds staff member for help.

Ask for help if you feel sick — Alert a Reds staff member if you're feeling weak or unwell — medical aid will be available.

Like with every game, there will be emergency services available at Great American Ball Park this weekend. TriHealth physicians will be on-site to give care for anyone suffering from heat-related illnesses.

The Reds also encouraged fans to hydrate before coming to the ballpark as well.