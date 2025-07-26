PD: Man dies after shooting in Florence, suspect in custody

FLORENCE, Ky. — One man is dead following a shooting in Florence Friday night.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Lloyd Avenue for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers arrived on scene and administered emergency care until Florence EMS arrived. The victim was transported to the Saint Elizabeth-Florence Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect related to custody issues. According to police, the argument escalated and the suspect produced a handgun, firing one round that struck the victim.

The suspect was detained at the scene, police say.

Police say there is no active threat to the community at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.