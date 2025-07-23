Cincinnati Music Festival 2025: Road closures, parking and more

CINCINNATI — Earth, Wind & Fire, LL Cool J, Toni Braxton and more are making their way to the Queen City this weekend for the 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival.

The festival officially kicks off Thursday afternoon, but downtown Cincinnati's Love On Fourth is hosting a welcome party. Music then kicks off Thursday at the Andrew J. Brady Center before taking place at Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

You can click here to view the full lineup for the weekend.

Other than the music itself, Cincinnati Music Festival weekend has several other events, including the Ricky Smiley Morning Show at Fountain Square, Festival513, the Queen City 5K and more that are leading to road closures.

Road Closures

Closures begin Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26, at the times listed below:



Central Avenue — southbound closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Elm Street — closed south of Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

south of Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Freedom Way — closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way (Closes at 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, for Festival 513)

between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way (Closes at 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, for Festival 513) Race Street — closed between Third Street and Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Third Street and Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Race Street — closed south of Second Street (Closes at 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, for Festival 513)

south of Second Street (Closes at 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, for Festival 513) Rosa Parks Street — closed south of Second Street (Closes at 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 24 for Festival 513)

south of Second Street (Closes at 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 24 for Festival 513) Joe Nuxhall Way — closed south of Second Street from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The concert exit will be handled similarly to an exit from a Bengals game and will be put in place by 11 p.m.:



Central Avenue — southbound closed south of Seventh Street

Third Street — eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Walnut Street — closed south of Third Street

south of Third Street Gest Street — southbound closed south of Third Street

Parking

Cincinnati Music Festival recommends parking at various garages and lots in downtown and near the riverfront.



Duke Energy Center Garage 1 — 605 Plum Street

Duke Energy Center Garage 2 — 609 Elm Street

Fountain Square Garage — 520 Vine Street

Enquirer Building Parking Garage — 312 Elm Street

Third and Race Street Lot — Corner of Third Street and Race Street

Scripps Center Garage — 312 Walnut Street

Third and Main Lot — 120 E Third Street

Queen City Square Parking Garage — 319-331 E Fourth Street

Western and Southern Garage — 310 Broadway Street

Broadway Lot — 295 Broadway Street

East Garage — 443 E Pete Rose Way

Longworth Hall Lot — 700 W Pete Rose Way

South Lot — 131 Madison Street

Those using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft can be dropped off and picked up on the North Curb Lane on Second Street between Vine and Walnut streets.

For more information about the Cincinnati Music Festival, click here.