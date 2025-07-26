Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police arrest suspect in connection to South Cumminsville shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
A man has been taken into custody for the June murder of Charles Smith, according to Cincinnati police.

On June 13 at approximately 11:20 p.m., District 3 officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Elmore Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was called to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim of the shooting was identified in a press release as Charles Smith, 55.

Charles Smith
Charles Smith, 55, was shot and killed in South Cumminsville.

On July 25, the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Steven Young, 40, for murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

