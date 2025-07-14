Glier's Goettafest returns to Newport for 25th year

NEWPORT, Ky. — Glier's Goettafest will return to the Newport riverfront for its 25th year, with a bigger-than-ever festival dedicated to the region's lesser-known, but still iconic culinary offering.

This year, the festival will span 8 days over two different weekends at Newport's Festival Park. It will run from July 24 through July 27 and again from July 31 through August 3.

The menu for the festival's 25th birthday features over 50 unique goetta offerings, from goetta empanadas to deep-fried goetta balls and even foetta-infused dessert options.

"What began as a small get-together for goetta lovers has grown into a full-blown goetta-palooza," said Kerry Schall, Glier's Meats director of marketing and Glier's Goettafest organizer. "The festival now spans eight full days, thank to overwhelming support from the community, proving that the love for this Cincinnati tradition runs deep."

Goetta fans will be able to sample the unique culinary creations while enjoying two stages with free live music from roughly 40 different bands performing nearly every genre available. Kids can also play goetta-themed games, play on giant inflatables and engage in other hands-on activities.

According to the festival's website, the new-to-last-year Goetta vending machine will be back, offering rolls of Goetta for just $4. That's a 50% discount compared to buying it at Kroger.

There will also be a retail booth where fans can get their hands on quirky keepsakes to memorialize the good goetta times. Or, if history is more your thing, you can learn about the backstory behind goetta, how the sausage gets made and learn about goettas past at the "All About Goetta" booth.

Admission is free for everyone. In Newport, parking is available for the festival at the Newport Levee garage, at Riverboat Row and a few blocks away at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovations.