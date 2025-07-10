Balloons & Tunes festival returns to Falmouth for second year

FALMOUTH, Ky. — After a successful inaugural launch, Falmouth's new festival featuring hot air balloons and live music will return this year.

Balloons & Tunes will be held Saturday, July 26 at the Kentucky Wool Festival Grounds in Falmouth, Ky. It runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and admission is $10 per adult; children 5-years-old and younger get in for free. It's a cash-only event, though, so be sure to hit the ATM before heading out.

This year, the festival's live music lineup boasts a variety of regional acts, including Kentucky country artist Jared Redden and local rock and country band The Bunker Boyz. Northern Kentucky singer-songwriter group the Nichole Bezold Band will also perform.

While the music plays, attendees can watch the hot air balloon glow, where several of the colorful balloons will be illuminated in the sky.

For those looking for a little more excitement, tethered balloon rides will also be available for $15 per person, weather permitting.

The festival will also host food trucks and a free kids' zone with bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting and other activities for little ones.