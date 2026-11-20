CINCINNATI — Most kids get toys for Christmas.

Zina Camblin’s parents donated to an orangutan at the Cincinnati Zoo in her name. Maybe that's part of the reason she would grow up to write a musical based on Fiona the hippo's life. And maybe that's why it was so hard to walk into the Ensemble Theatre on Friday morning, less than 24 hours after the hippo's death.

"It felt like when you touched the glass — she would smile at you personally," Camblin said. "It felt like she saw you."

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Camblin grew up around the corner from the zoo, and she tells me it was her favorite place. When she wrote the musical, she got to know the zookeepers who cared for Fiona.

On Friday, she came back to the Ensemble Theatre, reuniting with an actor who played a zoo animal and the musician who wrote the lyrics. There's a keyboard in the corner of the lobby, left from a fundraiser the night before.

David Kisor asks her which song he should play. She nods her head, and then he looks at me.

"Do you want to hear it?"

Camblin dances and claps while he plays. There's applause when he's done.

"I knew Fiona long, long before we started working on this production. So yeah, I was stunned," Kisor said. "She represented the magic of being alive."

But playing the song makes him happy. He taps on his heart after it's over.

"I’m gonna miss her," Kisor said. "And like it says in the song, we take her with us wherever we go."

Keith BieryGolick David Kisor used to take his granddaughter to the Cincinnati Zoo to see Fiona. So he jumped at the chance to write lyrics and music for a play based on the beloved hippo's life.

Camblin tells me the word she'd use to describe Fiona is "light." And that's why one of her friends bought her a night-light with pictures of Fiona and Fritz on it. She uses it every night.

"It reminds me to be brave," Camblin said. "Like Fiona was."

I ask her to plug it in, to see what it looks like. Camblin does. And before she turns it off, she pauses and says something else.

"We'll miss you Fiona."